8 mar. 2021 16:13
La actriz Mozhan Kordi, galardonada en el Festival de Cine “Living Skies”

Teherán, IRNA - El Festival de Cine canadiense Living Skies otorgó el premio como mejor actriz a Mozhan Kordi por su actuación en la película “The recess” de Navid Nikkhah Azad.

Con anterioridad, la obra de Nikkhah Azad se había proyectado en festivales celebrados en EEUU, Hungría y Turquía.   

El 33° Festival de Cine Estudiantil Living Skies se celebró virtualmente del 4 al 6 de marzo.

