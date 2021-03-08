La actriz Mozhan Kordi, galardonada en el Festival de Cine “Living Skies”

Con anterioridad, la obra de Nikkhah Azad se había proyectado en festivales celebrados en EEUU, Hungría y Turquía.
Teherán, IRNA - El Festival de Cine canadiense Living Skies otorgó el premio como mejor actriz a Mozhan Kordi por su actuación en la película “The recess” de Navid Nikkhah Azad.
Con anterioridad, la obra de Nikkhah Azad se había proyectado en festivales celebrados en EEUU, Hungría y Turquía.
El 33° Festival de Cine Estudiantil Living Skies se celebró virtualmente del 4 al 6 de marzo.
